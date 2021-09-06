Soddies Trail Early and Drop Series Finale

San Antonio, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell 7-4 to the San Antonio Missions in their series finale at Wolff Stadium on Sunday evening. San Antonio snapped Amarillo's three-game win streak in the team's final road game of the 2021 schedule.

The Sod Poodles fell behind early, as the Missions scored four runs in the second inning off Amarillo starter Bryce Jarvis (1-2). Kyle Overstreet started the scoring with a solo homer and the frame included a two-run double from Chandler Seagle.

San Antonio plated three more in the third on Olivier Basabe's three-run homer against reliever Blake Workman. Amarillo trailed 7-0 after three innings. Jarvis was charged with six of the seven runs.

The Soddies cut into the deficit, scoring a run in the fourth inning on Eduardo Diaz's RBI double. Stone Garrett then belted a two-run homer in the fifth against San Antonio reliever Sam McWilliams (2-1). Garrett's team-leading 19th home run made it a 7-3 deficit.

Amarillo got closer in the seventh, as Garrett drove in a run on a groundout to make it 7-4.

A three-run deficit was the closest Amarillo would get in the ballgame, as Tom Cosgrove and Nick Kuzia combined to toss two scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth innings for the Missions. Kuzia picked up the save.

The Soddies had bright spots in their bullpen, as lefty Kenny Hernandez made his first relief appearance at Double-A and tossed 2.2 scoreless innings. Right-hander Matt Brill spun a scoreless ninth.

The Sod Poodles return home for the final homestand of 2021 on Tuesday evening. First pitch in the series opener against the Tulsa Drillers is at 7:05 p.m.

