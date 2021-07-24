Wichita Denies Travs in 10

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers rallied from four runs down to force extra innings but fell in 10 innings to the Wichita Wind Surge, 5-4 on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Trailing 4-0, the Travs scored four times in the last of the seventh to tie the score but did not have a hit the rest of the game. Wichita pushed across the winning run in the top of the 10th without the aid of a base hit, scoring on a sacrifice fly. Zachary Neff was the winner out of the Wind Surge bullpen working three innings with Ryan Mason recording the final two outs for a save. Moises Gomez gave up the (unearned) run in the top of the 10th and was saddled with the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Josh Morgan and Zach DeLoach hit RBI groundball singles with two out to plate the Travs third and fourth runs of the game and tie the score.

* Wichita bunted to open the 10th inning. Gomez tried to get the lead runner at third but his throw was off target and the Travs did not get an out on the bunt.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Josh Morgan: 2-5, RBI

* RHP Collin Kober: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 K

News and Notes

* It was the Travs seventh extra inning game of the season and fifth loss in extras.

* Wichita clinched the series with their fourth win of the week.

Up Next

The set wraps up on Sunday afternoon with right-hander Tyler Herb (2-3, 2.48) making the start against righty Jordan Balazovic (3-1, 2.44). It is Operation Military Appreciation, Family Sunday and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is at 2:10 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

