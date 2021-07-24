Walk-Off Win for Travs over Wichita

July 24, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Josh Morgan ended a ninth inning comeback with a walk-off single to center field giving the Arkansas Travelers a 4-3 come from behind win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The game ending hit drove in the second run of the inning for the Travs who won after trailing early by three. Wichita led by one run from the end of the third inning until the bottom of the ninth. Both teams starting pitchers threw well with Wichita's Austin Schulfer giving up two runs over 5.2 innings and Arkansas' Brandon Williamson lasting five innings and allowing three runs. Darin Gillies was the winner out of the Travs' bullpen after throwing a perfect ninth. Jordan Gore blew the save chance for the Wind Surge and was tagged with the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Wichita had two runners make the third out of an inning at home plate in the game. In the first, they had a man thrown out trying to score from first on a double to left field. Then in the fifth, they lost a man trying to score when a pitch got past the catcher.

* Stephen Wrenn tied the game with a one out double in the ninth scoring Connor Kopach and Wrenn moved to third when the throw to the infield got away. It was his first plate appearance of the game after pinch-running in the seventh inning. Wrenn would later score the game winning run on Morgan 's hit.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Connor Kopach: 2-4, run

* DH Stephen Wrenn: 1-1, run, 2B, RBI

News and Notes

* It was the third walk-off win of the season for the Travs.

* Their only hit with a runner in scoring position for the night was Morgan's to end the game.

Up Next

Arkansas looks to keep it going on Saturday night with right-hander Devin Sweet (2-5, 5.65) on the mound against lefty Kody Funderburk (1-0, 0.00). First pitch is at 6:10 with an Evan White t-shirt giveaway pregame. The game will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 24, 2021

Walk-Off Win for Travs over Wichita - Arkansas Travelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.