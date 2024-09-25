Why Jon Bakero Came Back to the USL Championship with Memphis 901 FC: USL All Access

September 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Memphis 901 FC attacking midfielder Jon Bakero to the show to talk about being the son of an iconic player and how that formed his path in the game in Spain and Poland, the rapid-fire recruitment by Wake Forest University that brought him to the United States, and why he's back in the USL Championship with Western Conference challenger Memphis 901 FC after time competing back in his home country. Watts and Kerr also explain how the Charleston Battery's Nick Markanich became the player he is this season in setting the USL Championship single-season scoring record this past weekend, dig into a key victory for Phoenix Rising FC that solidified their place in the postseason race, take a look at what's ailing Sacramento Republic FC after a tough week on the road, and dig into the playoff races in both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

