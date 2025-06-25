Why Indy Eleven Believes in the Importance of Attacking Soccer: USL All Access

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Indy Eleven Head Coach Sean McAuley to the show ahead of a big week for the Boys in Blue as they visit the Tampa Bay Rowdies on ESPN2 on Wednesday night before a key USL Jägermeister Cup clash at home to Birmingham Legion FC, where McAuley discusses why he believes in the need to play on the front foot and entertain, how the club has gone about recruiting strategy and how Sir Alex Ferguson has been a key figure in his soccer pathway after coming through the academy at Manchester United.

Watts and Kerr also discuss North Carolina FC's victory against Louisville City FC on Friday night, ending LouCity's reign as the last undefeated club in the Championship, what we learned from Miami FC's victory against Charleston and defeat to Detroit City FC, and why Hartford Athletic's victory against Loudoun United was the performance we've all been waiting for from Head Coach Brendan Burke's club.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 25, 2025

