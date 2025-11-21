Who Will Win the 2025 USL Championship Final?: Hat Trick

Published on November 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







The moment we've all been waiting for is finally HERE. Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Paityn Tabor preview the USL Championship Final between FC Tulsa and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. One of these clubs will lift the title for the first time in league history. Who will it be? Find out by watching the match on Saturday, November 22 at 12 PM ET on CBS!







