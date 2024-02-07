Whitecaps Release 2024 Season Promotional Schedule

February 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Comstock Park, MI - "Let's get after it" is a phrase often echoed around LMCU Ballpark and that's exactly what the West Michigan Whitecaps are doing for their 31st season! After celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2023, the West Michigan Whitecaps have another summer of baseball, entertainment, and family fun planned. Last season more than 360,000 fans came to watch stand-out future Tigers play at LMCU Ballpark. The Whitecaps are seizing that momentum of fun, community, and experiences to bring joy to the West Michigan community with over 40 theme nights and a full slate of promotions for the 2024 season.

Today the Whitecaps release their 2024 Promotional Schedule and their 7 Days of Deals, a week-long event allowing fans early access for 24 hours to purchase tickets for some of the most popular promotions planned for the upcoming season. The Whitecaps will take the field at LMCU Ballpark against the Quad City River Bandits for Opening Night on Tuesday, April 9th at 6:35 p.m.

The 31st season of Whitecaps baseball sees the return of fan favorite promotions like Star Wars Night, Super Splash Day, and the return of Bluey and Bingo for a meet and greet. The Whitecaps will once again take on the persona of the Beer City Bung Hammers, Grand Rapids Dam Breakers, and Las Calaveras de West Michigan. "Fans love it when the team transforms at different times in the season," said Jim Jarecki, the Whitecaps VP & General Manager. "It's special when the community joins in the fun of changing our name and persona. It's become a tradition at LMCU Ballpark."

2024 will kick off with Opening Night presented by LMCU on Tuesday, April 9th at 6:35 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Whitecaps scarf and the Dixieland Band will be on hand for pregame entertainment. Plus, after the game the 'Caps will kick off their first of 20 Farm Bureau Insurance Fireworks shows.

April will see the return of West Michigan's favorite: April Dollar Days. All Whitecaps home games from April 10th through April 28th will feature special offers for just a couple of bucks.

In May, the Whitecaps will honor those that served with Military Appreciation Night on May 11th. All active and former military members and their families are encouraged to use the promo code "Military" to get $8 Reserved seats or $10 Box seats for the game. The Whitecaps will also honor all breast cancer survivors as they "Paint the Park Pink" on May 12th.

Wackadoo! Bluey and her sister Bingo are returning to LMCU Ballpark for not just one, but two days this season - For real life! Come and meet everyone's favorite heelers in person on May 31st and June 1st for plenty of smiles and a photo!

Start your Father's Day weekend with a blast off as the Human Cannonball, David "The Bullet" Smith, returns to LMCU ballpark for a post-game Human Cannonball Blast Off on June 15th. Star Wars Night returns to LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, June 22nd with popular character appearances from the Great Lakes Garrison 501st Legion. "LMCU Ballpark is home to the original Star Wars Night," said Ben Love, the Whitecaps Promotions & Fan Entertainment Manager. "The 'Caps will once again wear specialty Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game to raise money for the Ted Rasberry Youth League."

2024 will see the Marvel Universe continue to takeover LMCU Ballpark with Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on July 19th, and two additional Marvel Super Heroä Days on July 20th and 21st. In addition to the expanded theme nights, the Whitecaps will be wearing Marvel inspired jerseys and hats on the field. Marvel characters Captain America (July 19th), Black Panther (July 20th) and Spider-Man (July 21st) will be on hand as well!

Wednesday, July 24th, LMCU Ballpark transforms into a waterpark for the third annual Super Splash Day! This mid-July game starts at Noon with lots of water added to the ballpark for kids and adults to cool off in. Water balloons, sprinklers, a dunk tank and more will all be on tap.

New for the 2024 season: The Whitecaps will host their first ever Whitecaps Family Showdown Night (June 21st), where two West Michigan families will compete in the Whitecaps version of gameshow style games! They'll also be debuting a night that is the first of its kind in "If It Isn't Neon, It Shouldn't Be On Night". Bust out your neon on September 7th and get ready to glow as the Whitecaps transform the world-famous Whitecaps Dino Dance into a unique LED experience never seen before. Make sure to stick around after the game for West Michigan's first ever glow-in-the-dark run the bases (and this time were inviting more than just kids!). "These will be two nights you won't want to miss," Love added.

Add to your bobblehead collection with the return of the Prospect Series that will feature three former Whitecaps: Colt Keith (May 11th), Jackson Jobe (June 11th), and Jace Jung (September 7th). In addition to the Prospect Series Bobbleheads, the Whitecaps will also have five other bobblehead giveaways featuring beloved mascots and West Michigan icons. A complete list of bobbleheads can be seen at WhitecapsBaseball.com. A 10-Game Bobblehead Package that includes all eight Whitecaps bobbleheads is available now!

To kick off the year, the Whitecaps will start their 7 Days of Deals on Tuesday, February 13th. A week-long event allowing fans early access for 24 hours to purchase tickets for some of the most popular promotions planned for the upcoming season, the Whitecaps 7 Days of Deals will lead up to Whitecaps individual game tickets going on sale on Tuesday, February 20th.

7 Days of Deals:

Tuesday, February 13th - Buy one Opening Day tickets, get one FREE! Valid for Box, Reserved, or Lawn Seats.

Wednesday, February 14th - 2 for $14 Box seats for Fri-Date Night games!

Thursday, February 15th - C3P-NO Fees on tickets for Star Wars Night!

Friday, February 16th - Bobblehead Special: Get your 10-Game Bobblehead Plan with guaranteed bobbleheads for an exclusive first opportunity to purchase individual bobblehead game tickets.

Saturday, February 17th- Salute to '84 Tigers: $8.40 Reserved Seats in honor of the 1984 World Series Champions.

Sunday, February 18th- Father's Day/616 Day: $6.16 Lawn Seats.

Monday, February 19th-Half off Box and Reserved Seats for July 1st, 2nd, & 3rd.

Notable this season is a new face in the Whitecaps dugout as Tony Cappuccilli steps in as the 15th manager in club history. Cappuccilli spent the past two seasons as the bench coach for the Tigers Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens. Bob Wells returns for his 27th season as on-field leader of fun and instigator of ballpark high jinks with the Biggby Coffee Promo Crew. Public Address voice of the Whitecaps, Michael Newell returns for his 27th season too. Wells and Newell will continue as one of the great PA and On-field teams in Minor League Baseball.

Whitecaps individual game tickets will go on sale next Tuesday, February 20th at 10:00 a.m.

West Michigan Whitecaps: The Whitecaps Minor League Baseball team was established in 1994. The Whitecaps are the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers and play in the Midwest League. The team's home games are played in West Michigan's favorite, and largest outdoor multi-purpose venue, LMCU Ballpark. For more information on the Whitecaps and LMCU Ballpark, visit whitecapsbaseball.com or contact Lynn Tuori at LynnT@whitecpabaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 7, 2024

Whitecaps Release 2024 Season Promotional Schedule - West Michigan Whitecaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.