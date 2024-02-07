2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Food Fight Starts Today

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Food Fight Number Nine starts today! The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are providing a starting point of waffle fries, tater tots, or cheese curds. Where you go from there is up to you! Submit your appetizer recipe that uses one of the bases and provide the toppings to enter the 2024 Food Fight arena. If your entry outlasts the competition, everyone will be able to order it at concession stands inside Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium this season.

Submit your idea to this link between now and Friday, February 23. We will select five finalists from all the recipes that are submitted to us. The finalists will be announced on Friday, March 1. The Final Five will slug it out in a vote by fans to name the 2024 Food Fight Champion.

The winner of the 2024 Food Fight will be revealed on Facebook Live at noon on Tuesday, March 12.

The winner of the 2023 Food Fight was the Show Sandwich. Past winners were the Almighty Pork Sandwich, the Dinger Dog, the Grilled Cheese Chicken Sandwich, Rattler Bites, Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls, Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich, and Sweet-Salty-Savory Burger.

The 2024 winner will receive four vouchers for any home game during the regular season, four vouchers for their food item, and an opportunity to throw out the first pitch before a game.

The 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season begins with a game against the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field on Friday, April 5. Game time is 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

