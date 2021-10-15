Whitecaps Launch Fan Voting for Hall of Fame Class of 2022

October 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Comstock Park, Michigan - Friday - Since 2007, the West Michigan Whitecaps have been adding high profile names to their Hall of Fame. The Whitecaps announced today that fans are invited to cast their vote for the Hall of Fame class of 2022.

Nominations have been made for former Whitecaps players, managers, coaches, and others who have made outstanding contributions to the organization. Voting runs now through Friday, October 29. Fans can see the nominees and vote at the Whitecaps website at https://www.milb.com/west-michigan/team/halloffamevoting.

"Over the years, we've found this to be a special moment for the recipients and the Whitecaps," said Whitecaps General Manager and Vice President Jim Jarecki. "When the community votes you in, it comes with a lot of pride. It continues to be a fun tradition for West Michigan."

Fans may vote for up to three players and/or people who have made contributions to the team worthy of acceptance into the Hall of Fame. The winners will be determined by a committee that includes front office members, local media personalities, as well as the fan votes.

Eligible candidates in the player and coach categories must be out of the organization for a minimum of five years. Players from the 2016 season are now eligible. Players are judged over the individual's entire career with an emphasis on their achievements while with the Whitecaps. Candidates can also be judged on his or her impact on the community, character, sportsmanship, and integrity. Fans and front office personnel are also eligible for nomination.

Fan votes will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on Friday, October 29.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted at next year's annual "Step Up to The Plate" Whitecap's winter gala.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from October 15, 2021

Whitecaps Launch Fan Voting for Hall of Fame Class of 2022 - West Michigan Whitecaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.