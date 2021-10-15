Timber Rattlers & Scheels Host Trick-Or-Treat at the Ballpark on October 31

October 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium is the place to be for Halloween! The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Scheels will host a free Trick-or-Treat event for kids at the ballpark on Sunday, October 31 from noon to 3:00pm. Make sure to attend in costume.

There will be food trucks outside the stadium to provide refreshments during the event and participating sponsors will be set up on the concourse with treats for the children. There will be Halloween-themed games to play, too.

Make the stadium your first stop for the day and you will still have time to make it out in time for Trick-or-Treat in your town.

