Where Louisville City's Players' Shield Ranks in USL Championship History: USL All Access

Published on October 15, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr dig into Louisville City FC claiming its second consecutive USL Championship Players' Shield - the first club to do so in more than a decade - and why it may be more impressive than record-setting seasons that came before, and look at how FC Tulsa claimed the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference while evolving throughout a record-setting season in club history.

Watts and Kerr also break down the playoff races in both the Eastern and Western Conference, including how Hartford Athletic has the inside track to a top-four finish after its outstanding West road trip and home win against Sacramento Republic FC, and how Phoenix Rising produced its most complete performance in recent memor in a key win against North Carolina FC.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 15, 2025

