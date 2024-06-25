Where Are They Now: Oliver Cooper

June 25, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Oliver Cooper was a member of the first Charlottetown Islanders team ever to win a playoff series.

After being swept by the Mooseheads in the Islanders' inaugural season, the 2014-15 Islanders defeated the Sherbrooke Phoenix in six to clinch the franchise's first trip to the second round.

Cooper posted six points in that historical series as his and his teammates' names were etched into the Islanders' record books.

"My fondest memory would be when we won the first playoff series against Sherbrooke in overtime. It was the first playoff win in Islanders history and the group of guys we had that year was incredible," said Cooper.

That year would prove to be a major stepping stone for the organization. The Islanders advanced to the second round again the next year, then the third round in back-to-back seasons, then again in 2021 before the team made its first-ever QMJHL Finals appearance in 2022.

That first series win in 2015 created a ripple effect within the organization that led to what people refer to now as the Islander mentality. A mindset that Jim Hulton has instilled in every player that comes through his dressing room, letting the young men know that if they adopt the Islander mentality, success will follow. Cooper remembers the Hulton Hockey way well and advised newcomers to listen to what the tenured bench boss has to teach.

"I would tell any player entering the Islanders locker room to trust him. He's a great coach; knows what it takes to win and will help you move on in your career. We were always surrounded by good people there. I think it taught me how to work through adversity and never stop working towards your goals," said Cooper.

The Fredericton, New Brunswick native may be in the Islanders' history books, but he's also cemented on the walls of the Eastlink Centre. Cooper has a plaque detailing his time in Charlottetown located on the Islanders Captain's Wall located in the rink lobby. The 29-year-old was named team captain partway through the 2015-16 season after Quinn O'Brien went down with a season-ending injury.

"It was an honour to be named captain of the Islanders. I loved every second of being an Islander and I fell in love with Prince Edward Island. It was such a great group that my job was pretty easy. It gave me memories I will forever cherish."

The six-foot-three centerman spent just two seasons in Charlottetown, however, that was still enough time to give him Island connections that would last a lifetime.

"I met a lot of lifelong friends and met people who became family to me. Had some great coaches who prepared me for my next journey in hockey. The Beck family welcomed me with open arms into their home and I am forever grateful for them; I still talk to Gaylene and her son Dylan," said Cooper. "My fiance and her family are from the Island as well so I will have Island connections for life. Lots of great memories were made while playing for the Islanders organization."

Following his QMJHL career, Cooper returned home to play hockey and go to school, committing to the University of New Brunswick (UNB) in 2016.

"It was the best decision I could have made, going to school at UNB. Being able to play for a team I grew up watching in front of friends and family was special. Going to UNB helped me mature as a person and player. The program is coached by great hockey minds who want to help guys succeed on and off the ice. It's great to see the continued success they are having," said Cooper.

After his four years at UNB, Cooper signed with the Fort Wayne Komets of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). He spent three seasons with the Komets from 2020-23. Cooper even made the jump to the American Hockey League (AHL) prior to Christmas in 2022 when he was loaned to the Chicago Wolves.

Most recently, he lived in Northern Ireland playing for the Belfast Giants, a team a part of the UK's Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL), during the 2023-24 campaign.

"It was a great experience, we had a good group there. I loved the city and the fans were incredible. It was cool getting to travel around and see other parts of the world as well."

Despite being 14-plus hours and 4458 kilometers away from his hometown, Cooper noted he didn't mind making the transition of hockey and lifestyle.

"Getting used to the bigger ice surface was a bit of an adjustment but I found Belfast to be very similar to the east coast in terms of the people. It was definitely a good transition for my first years overseas," said Cooper. "Off the ice, it was fine once we adjusted to the time change. The group of people in that organization went above and beyond to make sure we were all at ease and comfortable when we arrived."

Hockey has provided Cooper not only the ability to do something for a career that he is passionate about and has dedicated the majority of his life to but it's given him and his loved ones the chance to experience the world while doing so.

"The golfing was great in Northern Ireland. Other than that, just getting to travel around; seeing the North Coast and Giants Causeway was amazing, it was a beautiful area. The Guinness was good too," Cooper said jokingly.

Now, Oliver and his fiance are continuing their journey across Europe.

"I just signed in Austria with the Pioneers Vorarlberg to play in the ICEHL. I've heard great things about playing there and I think it's a good opportunity. We get to continue seeing other parts of the world as well."

The ICEHL, also known as the ICE Hockey League, is the top-tier league in Austria. It also features teams from Hungary, Italy and Slovenia.

As we do with all our 'Where Are They Now' pieces, to close, Oliver had a message for today's Islanders locker room.

"Enjoy every second of the journey. It goes by way too fast and you will miss it. It's already been almost 10 years since I played in Charlottetown and made lifelong friends during my time there and you will too. So don't take it for granted, enjoy working every day towards the same goal as a team. Finally, embrace the ups and downs because adversity is what creates character."

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.