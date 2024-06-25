QMJHL Mourns the Passing of Denis Arsenault

June 25, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL today mourns the passing of one of its builders, Denis Arsenault, who was involved with the league for nearly 25 years and was one of the architects of the introduction of the scholastic policy in 2005.

Denis Arsenault used his convictions, influence and leadership to grow the importance of education in the QMJHL throughout his years of employment. His continued efforts had an undeniable influence on thousands of players, who were able to pursue their dream of reaching hockey's highest summits while preparing for their post-playing-career in the best possible way.

Since 2011, the QMJHL has awarded the Denis-Arsenault Trophy to the Education Advisor of the year. On June 7, the honour went to Isabelle Martin of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

''Denis Arsenault's footprint on education in the QMJHL is nothing short of remarkable, shared League Commissioner Mario Cecchini. I didn't have the pleasure to work with him, but those who did told me he was a professional, thorough, and incredibly likeable person. The support systems and school programs would not be what they are today without his invaluable contributions. On behalf of the QMJHL and myself, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends.''

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.