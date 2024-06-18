Where Are They Now: Anthony Cortese

Anthony Cortese's hockey career took him all across North America. While in the QMJHL, he started in Gatineau before moving to P.E.I. Then, when professional hockey came knocking, he went from Indianapolis to Texas, then Newfoundland to Brampton.

One thing is certain, with all his moving around, he's lived in many different homes, an aspect of his life that may have helped shape his new career.

Now 30 years old, Cortese is a real estate agent, after becoming a broker in 2021.

"I've always had a passion for real estate, even growing up; I wasn't much of a TV show person, I'd always be watching houses being sold and built on HGTV instead. I love meeting new people and helping them purchase and sell something meaningful to them. It doesn't feel like work for me, it's a real passion of mine," said Cortese.

Flashing back to the 2012-13 season, the five-foot-ten defenceman was dealt to the then P.E.I. Rocket during the trading period from the Gatineau Olympiques. He was one of the players who made the transition from a Rocket to an Islanders sweater.

"It was great, we really felt the buzz in the city. The city and franchise were excited about the change and we really felt the support from the new owners. It was an easy transition to be a part of," said Cortese.

During his time on the Island, Cortese noted he couldn't specify just one player or coach who helped shape the player and person he became. It was the organization as a whole that impacted his life.

"I was playing with some great players during my time in Charlottetown. Trying to mirror them and their work ethic brought my game to the next level. Being around players like that day in and out will always have a positive impact on your game."

For some players, their favourite memories of junior hockey come from certain playoff runs or a crucial goal they scored. For the Pierrefonds, Quebec native, it was simply being in Charlottetown and the lifestyle that junior hockey provided him that he holds closest to him.

"The city was amazing to us, I enjoyed the people of Charlottetown and how welcoming and kind they are. I also enjoyed the everyday grind with my teammates and the great coaching staff. It was always a pleasure coming to the rink, even during some of those good P.E.I. snowstorms," said Cortese.

The man who wore number 44 for the Islanders still holds strong connections to Prince Edward Island to this day.

"I played with one of my best friends in Charlottetown, Daniel Sprong, who I still see multiple times a week. My parents and I also keep in contact with my billet family the MacAdams."

As mentioned earlier, Cortese played all across North America, however, he recalls his time in Texas playing for the Corpus Christi Ice Rays being the most influential to his playing style.

"It was a great learning experience playing in Texas. It gave me the opportunity to see new players and ways of playing aside from Canada which helped me transition into pro hockey afterwards."

Now, Cortese has focused his future on building his real estate business.

"Right now I am extremely focused on building my real estate business and bringing it to the next level. I envision creating my own office," said Cortese.

Cortese appreciated each day he spent on P.E.I., and if he were to speak to today's Islanders roster, his advice would resonate with them.

"Enjoy every day, it goes by quick. Once it's all over, we think about all the good times we had and are grateful we got to experience it. Make every day count."

