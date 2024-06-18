Sea Dogs Hire Bradey Williston as Equipment Manager

June 18, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have hired Bradey Williston as their Head Equipment Manager, the team announced today.

Williston, 27, is a Saint John native and returns home after spending the past season with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, affiliate of the Washington Capitals. He was an Assistant Equipment Manager for his hometown Sea Dogs for three seasons and won the Memorial Cup with the team in 2022 before joining the Acadie-Bathurst Titan as their Head Equipment Manager prior to the 2022-23 campaign.

"This team has been a huge part of my life since I was 8-years-old," said Williston. "So the chance to come back home was a very special opportunity that I could not pass up."

