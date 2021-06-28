What's on Deck for the Hawks, July 3rd-5th Preview

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks host the Ogden Raptors during the Fourth of July weekend for a 3-game series.

Saturday, July 3 vs. Ogden Raptors

- Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Post-game Fireworks (Toyota); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

- Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:35 PM - 6:55 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

- Jersey Raffle (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); The Hawks will raffle off one game-used home jersey, with all the proceeds being donated to the St. Luke's Children's Hospital.

-Purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/3wZ6G5M

Sunday, July 4 vs. Ogden Raptors

- Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Red, White and Hawks - Post-game Fireworks (Craig Swapp and Associates); After the game, the Boise Hawks will celebrate the birth of our nation and light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

-Purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/3jrYuaf

Monday, July 5 vs. Ogden Raptors

- Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Feed Your Face Monday (Jimmy John's and Cumulus Radio); Unlimited select concessions items starting from gates open until the end of the 4th inning. Also, enjoy samples from Jimmy John's, Del Taco and Tucanos Brazilian Grill - all included in your ticket price

-Purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/3hcO5N3

