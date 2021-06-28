Vibes Swept by Chukars in Series Flooded with Rain and Marshmallows

Colorado Springs, Colo. - In a series that features countless weather delays, numerous game reschedules, and one marshmallow fight, The Rocky Mountain Vibes were swept at home in a six-game series by the now first-place Idaho Falls Chukars.

Throughout the home stand, the Vibes saw the emergence of 16 year-old slugger Carlos Tirado. Activated for the first time on Wednesday 6/23, Tirado showed poise at the plate clubbed two home runs over the six-game stretch. Other notable additions to the Vibes roster included pitchers Heriberto Sanchez, Juan Diego Pineda, and Eduardo Vera, who all pitched well in the series. In a season in which the Vibes staff has struggled to keep opposing hitters at bay, these new arms showed promise.

Saturday night, in what was a muggy, wet evening at UCHealth Park, fans took part in a free-for-all marshmallow fight in the stands during the game, sponsored by Campfire Marshmallows, who handed out bags of marshmallows at the gate prior the 7 PM start. The fight was one of the most unique promotional events in the history of the Colorado Springs Baseball Club, and will likely happen again in the future.

Despite the poor weather and tough six-game stretch for the Vibes, the series was indeed exciting for fans. The Vibes now prepare to host the Grand Junction Rockies for three games, starting Wednesday June 30 at 6:30 PM.

