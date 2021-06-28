PaddleHeads Rally Past Raptors Late to Earn Victory

Missoula, MT. - The Ogden Raptors once again had a late inning rally in them tying the game in the top of the eighth inning scoring a pair. The Missoula PaddleHeads saw late inning leads disappear in losses the two previous nights.

However, Missoula made sure they would not suffer the same fate on this Sunday evening. Behind a four-run rally in the eighth inning, the PaddleHeads would hang on for a 10-6 victory.

The eighth would begin for Missoula with the PaddleHeads loading the bases with nobody out. A pair of singles from Cameron Thompson, and Jose Reyes would both knock in runs in the inning before Brandon Riley would drive in a run with a sacrifice fly. Riley's double in the sixth would extend his hitting streak to 10 as he would go on to finish 1-for-3.

Dean Nevarez was a key component of a pair rallies in both the third, and sixth inning. Nevarez would lead off the third with a single later scoring on a double from Thompson before driving in a run himself on a single in the sixth. It would be a night to remember for Nevarez as the Southern California native finished with a season high 4 hits to go along with an RBI, and a run scored.

Nevarez knew this game was an important one for Missoula after a pair of tough losses in previous nights to the Raptors.

In the end, Nevarez trusted that his team would be able to fight back.

"Losing two in a row is tough but I think we did a good job staying positive, and bouncing back," Nevarez said. "I think the best part about this team is that we never doubt ourselves. We've been in a lot of different situations so far this season, but we've done a good job focusing on controlling the things we can control while doing what we can to win ballgames."

Missoula (22-10) will look to finish this six-game slate opposite the Raptors (22-10) with a winning record in the final game of the series on Monday evening. Kevin Hilton will be called upon for the second time in the series looking for his fourth win on the mound this season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05. Hear the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

