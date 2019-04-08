What's New for Fans at Trustmark Park in 2019?

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves will open up Trustmark Park for its 15th season on Wednesday and with a new season brings about many exciting new promotions and improvements to the fan experience.

"As a staff we will continually try to make the fan experience at Trustmark Park as fresh and exciting as we possibly can," added vice president and general manager, Pete Laven. "Not just this season, but for every season to come."

Here are some of the exciting new additions fans can expect to see this season.

Game Times:

Monday through Friday games this season will begin at 6:35 pm, providing fans an opportunity to arrive at 5:30 when gates open and get home just a little bit earlier. Around the Ballpark:

The Wall-of-Fame located on the third base concourse has been transformed into a timeline of historic Mississippi Braves moments throughout the first 15 seasons (pictured above). From the construction of Trustmark Park to the MLB debut of Ronald Acuña Jr., the timeline will include it all.

Fans will also notice additional drink rails on the concourse above each section to provide more room for you to enjoy those delicious ballpark snacks.

Test your strength at the High Striker Famous Carnival Game every night on the Trustmark Park concourse between the Fun Zone and Farm Bureau Grill.

Along with the Trustmark Park favorites and the 2018 addition of Mississippi Fixins' fans can now experience "The 'sip" Hall-of-Fame Grab N' Go Beer Stand, which will be located on the third base concourse in front of the new Wall-of-Fame featuring nostalgic canned beers like Schlitz, PBR, old style as well as your favorite domestics and crafts.

The Braves will be introducing Crawfish French Fries in the concession stands and Breaded Pearl Onions as an appetizer in the Farm Bureau Grill.

Come to Trustmark Park and get lost! The popular local restaurant Lost Pizza will take over the "Hot Corner" pizza stand. They will make fresh out of the oven pizza as well as chicken wings, tamales and mozzarella sticks in this location. New Promotions:

In addition to receiving free admission on Monday's for SportClips Military Monday, all members and veterans of all branches of the U.S. Military receive $5 Field Level or General Admission tickets when presenting a valid ID to all games. Also, all First Responders and Emergency Personnel get in free on AMR First Responders Wednesday and receive $5 tickets all season long.

Every Tuesday evening game will be a "Bark in the Park." Bring your dog for free, presented by Camp Bow Wow. The Braves will have doggie giveaways such as bandannas and dog bowls throughout the season.

"Join Us For A Jackson" on Wednesday's this season. Fans can receive (4) field level tickets and (4) 16 oz soft drinks for just one "Andrew Jackson" ($20)! Additional tickets are only $5. (AVAILABLE AT BOX OFFICE ONLY)

Join us on Thursday's this season for M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments presented by Central MS Cornhole & Good Times! Every Thirsty Thursday at Trustmark Park (13 of them) we'll have competitive tournaments outside the Farm Bureau Grill on the right-field concourse starting at 6:00 pm. Entry is $5 per person. Also, 12-game cornhole ticket packages are available for only $66!

Fan Friday's will include a unique giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. From jerseys, caps, pennants, and much more, you'll want to come early to take home an M-Braves collectible.

New vice president and GM Pete Laven has made "Fist Bump Friday" a thing! - free knuckles from M-Braves staff upon entry every Friday night.

Fireworks will light up the night sky above Trustmark Park each Saturday night game, with games starting at 6:05 pm.

There will be pre-game bands every Saturday night; stay tuned for the lineup. The Jackson All-Stars, a local New Orleans style jazz band will perform on plaza Opening Night.

The first five Sunday games will feature a live Petting Zoo courtesy of Green Top Acres that will include mini-horses, rabbits, goats, and sheep.

Mugshots FamilyFest Sunday's will also include a great ticket deal, geared toward families (1) Dugout Level seat, (1) hot dog, (1) 16 oz fountain soda, (1) small popcorn, (1) M-Braves cap, and (1) FREE Fun Zone wristband. ALL FOR ONLY $18. Additional tickets with extras are $18 each. (AVAILABLE AT THE BOX OFFICE ONLY).

Fans of all ages can take advantage of free face painting near the Fun Zone on Opening Night and every Friday and Saturday game courtesy of "Painted by Elizabeth." For a complete listing of our 2019 promotions, CLICK HERE. The M-Braves will open Trustmark Park on Wednesday at 6:35 pm against the Mobile BayBears. Opening Night will feature pregame festivities on the field and Fireworks after the game! Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com/tickets, or call 888-BRAVES4.

