Generals Gameday: April 8 at Jacksonville

April 8, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (2-2)

vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (2-2)

Monday, April 7 | 6:05 pm CT | Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville

Game 5 | Road Game 5 | First Half Game 5

Generals Starter: RHP Riley Smith

Opponent Starter: RHP Cody Poteet

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals visit Jacksonville (AA-Miami Marlins) to open in 2019, and they won't see them again until the final series of the year at home. Last year, the Generals went 8-2 against the Jumbo Shrimp, winning four of five in each skirmish en route to winning the 2018 Southern League Title.

Top Opponent Prospects: P Jorge Guzman, P Jordan Yamamoto, P Robert Dugger, IF Bryson Brigman, IF Joe Dunand, OF Brian Miller

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, split their double-header Sunday afternoon at Jacksonville, taking one of two games from the Jumbo Shrimp. In the process, the Generals (2-2) climbed back to .500 on the year and forced the first rubber game of the year by tying the series with the Jumbo Shrimp (2-2).

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Jackson RHP Riley Smith, the California League in strikeouts last year, will wear the Generals' uniform for the first time tonight. He'll be opposed by RHP Cody Poteet, who compiled a 5.26 ERA in 22 games last year with the Jumbo Shrimp. The winner will earn the series victory.

YOUNG IN NAME ONLY: Andy Young led off yesterday's second contest with a home run, the first Generals longball of the 2019 campaign.The 24-year-old is off to a hot start, leading the Southern League with an OPS of 1.137 over 4 games.

