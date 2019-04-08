Shrimp Frustrate Generals in Rubber-Game Defeat

April 8, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jacksonville, Fla. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, struggled against Jacksonville right-hander Cody Poteet (1-0, 0.00 ERA) and the Jumbo Shrimp (3-2) on Monday, ceding a 5-1 result at The Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The loss sends the defending champion Generals (2-3) to their first series defeat since August 6 of last season.

In his Generals debut, right-hander Riley Smith (0-1, 11.25 ERA) got swamped in the second inning, as a leadoff walk and a double set the table for a big Jacksonville inning. An RBI single from Anfernee Seymour put the home side on the board first, and a two-run double by Brian Miller two batters later enlarged the dent. A wild pitch by Smith allowed a fourth run to score, extending the highest-scoring inning for either team in the series. Smith allowed five runs in total over four innings, his shortest start since 2017. In relief, Jackson hurlers Damien Magnifico, Lucas Luetge, Mason McCullough, and Michael Kohn each offered scoreless frames.

Offensively, the Generals did not record their first hit until the fourth inning, when Pavin Smith worked a first-pitch single, one of only five Jackson hits on the night. The Generals' aggression at the plate allowed Cody Poteet to work through six full innings on just 73 pitches, helped out by a runner caught stealing and a double play to close the third and fifth innings, respectively. Jamie Westbrook kept Jackson from being shut out by belting his first homer of the year in the ninth inning. The Jackson offense finished 0-for-4 with men in scoring position, going 8-for-43 (.086 BA) in that situation during the series.

NEXT GENERALS GAME:

6:05 pm CT Wednesday (4/10) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds)

The Ballpark at Jackson - Jackson, Tenn.

Generals Starter TBA vs. RHP Tejay Antone (0-0, 4.76 ERA)

Broadcast Link: Jackson Generals Baseball Network

UP AND COMING AT THE BALLPARK:

April 10-14 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (AA, Cincinnati Reds)

...featuring "All We Do Is Win" Night (April 13), celebrating Jackson's 2018 league title!

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.