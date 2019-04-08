Poteet, Four-Run Second Inning Lead Jacksonville to Series Win

April 8, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cody Poteet fired six scoreless innings Monday and a four-run Jacksonville second inning helped the Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-1 victory in the rubber match from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. VyStar Credit Union members enjoyed buy-one, get-one-free ticket special at the box office and Jacksonville Sister Cities Association raised awareness and funds throughout the night.

Poteet (1-0) struck out six over his six innings, ceding just three hits and two walks. Jeff Kinley and Brett Graves each followed with a scoreless inning out of the bullpen in Jacksonville's (3-2) victory.

A four-run second inning turned out to be more than enough offense for the Jumbo Shrimp. Jackson (2-3) starter Riley Smith (0-1) walked Santiago Chavez to begin the frame before Bryson Brigman laced a double to put runners on second and third. Two batters later, Anfernee Seymour's RBI single scored the games first run. After a sacrifice bunt, Brian Miller plated a pair with a triple. Miller then scampered home on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

With the score still 4-0 in the fourth, Poteet singled with one out before a Miller base hit moved him to second. Joe Dunand then cashed in Poteet with an RBI double to make it 5-0.

Jackson's lone offense came on a Jamie Westbrook home run in the ninth inning.

Following an off day Tuesday, the Jumbo Shrimp begin a five-game series at Pensacola with a 7:35 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday. Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, www.jaxshrimp.com and TuneIn.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.