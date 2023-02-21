What's in a Name? Saints Hold Month-Long Name the Pig Contest Presented by Star Tribune

ST. PAUL, MN - It's not pitchers and catchers reporting that signifies baseball is just around the corner. Forget about flowers blooming as a benchmark that first pitch is near. No, it's the St. Paul Saints annual Naming of the Pig, presented by Star Tribune, that lets fans know the crack of the bat and the sweet sounds of baseball are not far off.

The Saints Name the Pig Contest presented by Star Tribune, a staple of the organization for three decades, begins on February 21 and culminates on March 21. Fans can submit an unlimited number of names by going to: www.startribune.com/namethepig. One winning name will be chosen for the Saints ball pig in 2023 with the winning entry receiving a $50 Saints gift card, VIP Saints tickets, photos with the pig, a pig meet and greet, and a first pitch at a Saints game.

The Saints ball pig begins its season with the Saints on Opening Day, just a few weeks old and weighing only a few pounds. For the first time in franchise history in 2022, the Saints made a mid-season trade for a pig to be named later. The same will occur this season with a new pig being introduced on Saturday, July 15. With the Saints season 50% longer as a Triple-A affiliate, and pigs putting on approximately two pounds per day, it allows two athletic pigs to take part in the season.

The pig has a satchel draped over its back, loaded with baseballs and water, and waddles up to the home plate umpire anytime he needs fresh baseballs or hydration. Any umpire making their first visit to CHS Field must kiss the pig, a tradition dating back to the early years of Midway Stadium.

The 2022 pig took a classic power pop angle, as 867530Swine rocked out for half the season. At the halfway point of the season, the Saints flew into the danger zone with Chop Gun, MaveRib. Many of the past names played on hot topics of the year, current events or local celebrities. In the first season as the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate , there was a tip of the cap to the Saints ownership with Space Ham. The Saints found a way to have fun during the pandemic shortened season with This Little Piggy Stayed Home. Winter never came during their championship run in 2019 with Daenerys Hoggaryen. In 2018 the Saints struck a chord with the younger generation as Porknite danced his way into fans' hearts. The year before that they tested the political waters with Alternative Fats. In 2016 the Saints honored global icon, and Minnesota Native son, with Little Red Porkette. During the first season at CHS Field the Saints paid homage to Lowertown artists as they went with Pablo Pigasso.

When the Saints moved to town in 1992, their sister team in Fort Myers was having great success with a live Golden Retriever mascot and the Saints wanted to capitalize on that success. Libby Veeck, the wife of Saints owner and President Mike Veeck, came across an interesting tidbit in a book she was reading and discovered St. Paul was known as "Pig's Eye" after Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant. Thus, the pig mascot was born.

Since 1993 the Saints have received the pig from Dennis and Marilyn Hauth who handle, train, design costumes and house the pigs.

Below is a list of all the Saints pigs names throughout the years.

93 The Saint

94 St. Paula

95 St. Patrick

96 Tobias

97 Hamlet

98 The Great Hambino

99 Hamilton

00 Hammy Davis Jr.

01 Kevin Bacon

02 Wilbur

03 The Notorious P.I.G - Piggy Smalls

04 Squeal Diamond

05 Ham Solo

06 Bud Squealig

07 Garrison Squeallor

08 Boarack Ohama

09 Slumhog Millionaire

10 Brat Favre

11 Justin Bieboar

12 Kim Lardashian & Kris Hamphries

13 Mackleboar

14 Stephen Colboar

15 Pablo Pigasso

16 Little Red Porkette

17 Alternative Fats

18 Porknite

19 Daenerys Hoggaryen

20 This Little Piggy Stayed Home

21 Space Ham

22 1st Half - 867530Swine, 2nd Half - Chop Gun, MaveRib

The name will be unveiled on Monday, March 27. The first opportunity to see the newest addition to the organization is during the Saints home opener on Tuesday, April 4 at 6:37 p.m. against the Iowa Cubs.

