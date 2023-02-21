Clip in 4 the Cure Returns to First Horizon Park

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today that First Horizon Park will host Clip In 4 The Cure on Saturday, March 25 at 8:00 a.m. Nashville's second-annual relay-style cycling event supports cancer initiatives at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Teams of four will participate in a team cycling event led by Nashville's top spin instructors and DJs. To register, form a team of four and visit ClipIn4TheCure.org. Each team is encouraged to fundraise a minimum of $400 to reserve their bikes. The more you fundraise, the more prizes you will receive.

All proceeds will benefit cancer research at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and Monroe Carell. Specifically, funds at Vanderbilt-Ingram will be distributed to investigators in the form of pilot funding. Pilot funds allow investigators to collect preliminary data to support an application for independent research support through extramural, peer-reviewed funding. Over the past five years, Vanderbilt-Ingram awarded $4.1 million to fund 98 pilot projects. This investment led to the acquisition of more than $41 million in extramurally funded grants - a 985 percent return on investment.

The cycling sessions run in 40-minute increments beginning at 8:00 a.m. and finishing at 11:40 a.m. The stationary cycling will take place on the concourse level of First Horizon Park. This year's event will also feature on-field yoga, food trucks, a VIP tent for top fundraisers and sponsors, a Kids' Corner with child-sized spin bikes, other family friendly activities and an afterparty.

In its inaugural year, Clip in 4 the Cure attracted 324 riders and raised over $180,000 for cancer research.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Friday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

