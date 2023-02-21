RailRiders University Community Series begins on April 5
February 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to announce the schedule for the seventh annual RailRiders University Community Series, presented by Geisinger. Each year, the RailRiders welcome local high school and special needs teams onto PNC Field to showcase their talents.
2023 RailRiders University Community Series
Date Time Game Details
April 5 4:30 P.M. Wyoming Seminary High School vs. Holy Redeemer High School
Doubleheader A battle of first-year head coaches starts the schedule when Kyle Ofier and the Blue Knights take on Ryan Knowles and the Royals.
Riverside High School vs. Holy Cross High School
RailRiders University instructor Sean Hughes leads the Vikings against the defending District 2 Champion Crusaders, led by Sandy Menichetti.
April 6 4:30 P.M. Hanover Area High School vs. Greater Nanticoke High School
Eric Spencer's Trojans and Todd Kolbicka's Hawkeyes return to PNC Field.
April 10 3:00 P.M. Western Wayne High School vs. Mid Valley High School
Wildcats John Bonyl takes on RRU instructor Ryan Kropa's Spartans.
April 17 4:30 P.M. Delaware Valley High School vs. North Pocono High School
RRU instructor Brian Jardine and the Trojans host Sean Gilbin and the Warriors, who are making their PNC Field debut.
April 21 4:30 P.M. Panther Valley High School vs. Abington Heights High School
The Comets and RRU's Billy Zalewski, host the Panthers from District 11.
April 24 4:30 P.M. West Scranton High School vs. Scranton High School
Jamie Higgins, a RRU instructor, and the Knights host Brian Minnich and the Invaders in this classic rivalry match-up.
April 28 4:30 P.M. Blue Ridge High School vs. Mid Valley High School
The Spartans host coach Rob Dibble and the Raiders.
May 1 4:30 P.M. Valley View High School vs. Abington Heights High School
Another great rivalry game that pits the Cougars, led by Jason Munley, against the Comets.
May 7 TBD Crestwood High School vs. Dallas High School
After the RailRiders host the Rochester Red Wings, Sean Foley's Comets and Mike Viglione's Mountaineers wrap our Community Series with a rivalry clash.
There is no parking or admission fee for any of the 2023 RailRiders University Community Series games.
The RailRiders are also proud to host the Wyoming Valley Challenger League as part of the Community Series on June 11, 25 and July 9.
RailRiders University will host three camps this summer - June 27-29, July 25-27 and August 15-17. Save the dates now and be sure to book your six to 14 year-old once registration begins. Contact Robby Judge at (570) 558-4612 or rjudge@swbrailriders.com for additional information.
The 2023 RailRiders University Community Series is presented by Geisinger as part of their continued commitment to Northeastern Pennsylvania. For more information, please contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL.
