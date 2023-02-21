Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game Announces New Presenting Sponsor, Northtown Automotive
February 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game benefiting his IMagINe for Youth Foundation is excited to announce their new presenting sponsor, Northtown Automotive. The automotive group is the Official Automotive Dealer of both the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres.
Northtown Automotive shares, "We are excited for our new partnership with The Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game. Micah has always been a pilar of strength for our Buffalo community, displaying the importance of giving back. We are excited to support his foundation, while also being a part of this amazing event that brings Bills Mafia closer to the players."
2023 Game Information
2017 Pro Bowl and 2021 Second Team All-Pro player Micah Hyde will be joined by his Buffalo Bills teammates, coaches, and other Buffalo legends as they battle it out on the diamond for charity.
The game will be hosted at Sahlen Field, home of the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday May 7. Gates will open at 11 am. The Homerun Derby will begin at 12 pm with the softball game to follow after. For more information on the 2023 Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game please visit Bisons.com or hydecharitysoftball.com.
Ticket Information - On Sale Now
Tickets for the softball game are nearly sold out. Sahlen Field, the largest stadium in Minor League Baseball, saw massive volume, as tickets for this year's nearly sold out in under two weeks. There are less than 200 tickets throughout the stadium left available for the game. There are opportunities for group tickets through game sponsorship. To view remaining tickets please visit bisons.com.
If you are interested in group tickets, sponsorship, or donation opportunities, please contact Carley Sanfilippo at Team Lammi Sports Management at (414) 507-6197 or csanfilippo@team-lammi.com.
For more information on Northtown Automotive please visit https://www.northtownauto.com/.
For more information on the Imagine for Youth Foundation please visit https://www.IMagINeforyouth.org/.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
