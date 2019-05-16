Whataburger Field to Host Odem vs. Bishop Class 3A Playoff Game Thursday

RPUS CHRISTI - Whataburger Field is set to host Game 2 of the three-game Class 3A high school Regional Quarterfinals matchup between the Odem Owls and Bishop Badgers on Thursday, May 16.

Bishop won Game 1 of the series Wednesday. If Odem evens the series Thursday, Game 3 will also be held at Whataburger Field on Friday, May 17.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with first pitch slated for 7 p.m. for both games.

General admission seating is now sale at the Whataburger Field Box Office. Adult tickets are $7.50, ages 4-18 are $4.50, and children under 3 get in free. Purchases can be made at the Box Office or by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

