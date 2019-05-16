RockHounds Drop Series Finale to Sod Poodles

"signature" HODGETOWN home run and a brilliant performance from the bullpen gave Amarillo a 3-2 win over the RockHounds in Wednesday's finale of a three-game series in the Panhandle.

Webster Rivas hit a three-run home run in the sixth, erasing a 2-0 deficit, to give the Sod Poodles a 2-games-to-1 series win.

The RockHounds took a 2-0 lead in the second, fueled by leadoff singles from Jonah Heim and Dairon Blanco. With runners at second and third, pitcher T.J. Weir's throwing error allowed Kevin Merrell to reach and two runs to score.

Brian Howard went 5? scoreless innings and the 2-0 lead was still intact with the bases empty and two out in the sixth. Howard walked Hudson Potts on a 3-2 pitch and Taylor Kohlwey reached on an error by first baseman Luke Persico. Rivas came to the plate and fell behind, 0-2, before taking Howard's 1-2 delivery out to left-center field, about 340 feet from home plate. The game-changing three-run home run was Rivas' first of the season.

The Sod Poodles bullpen dominated the game's last four innings. Left-hander Paco Rodriguez (win) relieved Weir in the sixth and pitched three perfect innings, striking out three. Andres Muñoz, the 20-year-old San Diego Padres' prospect, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with pair of strikeouts, hitting 101 on the radar gun.

Notable

The RockHounds had won the first two series between the clubs, taking 2-of-3 in Amarillo (the first three home games for the new Amarillo franchise) and sweeping a three-gamer at Security Bank Ballpark, both in April.

Corpus Christi blanked Frisco, 5-0, on a combined one-hitter at Whataburger Field in Corpus, so the South Division tightened up a bit. The RoughRiders (22-17) now lead the RockHounds and Hooks (both 19-19) by two-and-a-half games with Amarillo moving to within five games.

The RockHounds and Corpus Christi now meet for the first time this season ... as do the Riders and Sod Poodles (at Frisco).

Jonah Heim (1-for-4) has reached base in 9-of-his-last-10 games (.316) and in 23-of-his-last-26 games (.309).

Mikey White was just 2-for-12 (six strikeouts) in the series but was hit by a pitch Wednesday to extend his on-base streak to 14 games (.269). Even with the 2-for-12 series, is hitting .360 (9-for-25) in his last six games.

Luis Barrera (1-for-4) has hit in four straight games (6-19, .313) with a double, triple, home run, and two RBI.

Chase Calabuig (1-for-4) has hit in six straight games (8-for-28, .286) and has reached base in seven straight (8-for-31, .258).

Greg Deichmann (0-for-3, walk, steal, run) has reached base in eight straight (8-30, .267). The stolen base was Greg's ninth in 10 attempts.

John Gorman kept the RockHounds in the game with a terrific appearance in the eighth. He entered the game (in relief of Zack Erwin) with bases land no outs. Gorman struck out Webster Rivas (who had hit the three-run home run in his previous at-bat) ... got power threat Brad Zunica on a relatively soft liner into the shift and whiffed Chris Baker to end the threat. It was John's second perfect inning in as many nights.

Next Game

Thursday, May 16 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Security Bank Ballpark 7:00 p.m. (Gates open 6:00)

- First of a four-game series and homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:47 p.m.

Probable Starters

CC: Brett Adcock (RH, 0-4, 8.22)

RH: Kyle Friedrichs (RH, 1st appearance)

The RockHounds host Corpus Christi in a "four-day weekend" at Rocky Town, May 16-19:

- Thirsty Thursday (May 16)

- Copa Celebration (Matamoscas) & RockHounds Caps (Friday, May 17

- Fireworks (Saturday, May 18)

- Family Day (Sunday, May 19 at 2:00 p.m.)

