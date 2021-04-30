What to Expect this Season at Regions Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- With the reopening of Regions Field for Barons baseball in 2021, the Birmingham Barons' intent is to provide a fun, family atmosphere in a health and safe environment. Through a reduced capacity with social distancing boundaries, guests can take comfort in knowing that the Birmingham Barons and Regions Field have committed to their safety at all times. In accordance with the Jefferson County Department of Health and Major League Baseball, fans can expect the following policies to take place at Regions Field during the 2021 Birmingham Barons season.

BEFORE YOU ARRIVE:

If you or any member of your ticket group has been exposed to COVID-19 or is feeling sick, please stay home. Attendees are not permitted to enter the ballpark if, during the 14 days prior to the date of the game, they have: (i) tested positive or presumptively positive for COVID-19 or other Communicable Disease or been identified as a potential carrier of COVID-19 or other communicable disease; or (ii) experienced any symptoms. Or any other symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19 or other Communicable Disease; or (iii) been in direct contact with or the immediate vicinity of any person who is confirmed or suspected of being infected with COVID-19 or other Communicable Disease.

Attendees who display any symptoms may be denied entry to the ballpark or, if already inside the ballpark, may be required to leave. Attendees must comply with instructions of ballpark personnel and health authorities, including any instructions to leave the ballpark or temporarily quarantine or isolate somewhere in the ballpark.

TRANSPORTATION:

Roughly 3,000 individual parking spaces remain available within a five-minute walk of Regions Field.

The Barons will partner with the Jefferson Country Department of Health to provide public parking to fans. This new parking option is located on 6th Ave South and 14th Street South, and is within a five-minute walking distance of Regions Field.

Aside from all the reserved parking lot options around Regions Field, there are hundreds of street-side parking spots within a six-block radius of Regions Field.

Fans can also download the Clutch Parking App, which will give fans insight on what parking lot areas are still available on game days. Users of the app, can search for available spaces by price and location and immediately reserve and pay for parking spots in advance.

ENTRY INTO REGIONS FIELD:

Tickets: It is recommended that fans purchase their tickets online in advance of each game. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Joe Drake Box Office at Regions Field (based on availability).

Mask Policy: Major League Baseball's Commissioner's Office mandates that all attendees age two years and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times on ballpark property other than when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. This mandate applies to all seating locations.

Food & Drink Policy: No outside food or drink are permitted inside Regions Field.

INSIDE REGIONS FIELD:

We ask that fans physically distance themselves at ingress, egress, and in lines for concessions and merchandise to the extent possible. Please refrain from crowding during the event.

Hand sanitizing stations are available in various locations around the ballpark.

The Family Fun Park will be closed due to sanitation issues until further notice.

All areas of the ballpark accessed by fans will be cleaned and disinfected at regular intervals using processes and products approved by the CDC and EPA for use against COVID-19.

Due to MLB policy relating to Covid-19, no player autographs will be allowed during the 2021 season.

