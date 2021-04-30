NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Tennessee Smokies Announce Initial 2021 Roster

April 30, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release


SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, have announced the initial 2021 season roster. Miguel Amaya, Cubs third top prospect will be joining the Double-A Affiliate. Other noticeable players returning from the 2019 season include Jared Young, Connor Myers, and Wyatt Short.

The Smokies debut against the Montgomery Biscuits this Tuesday, May 4 as gates open at 6:00pm for the first time in 20 months.

The box office window is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm to purchase tickets, redeem vouchers, and answer any questions. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Tennessee Smokies Sales Office at (865)286-2300 or by going to smokiesbaseball.com. The full schedule can also be found by going to smokiesbaseball.com.

Pitchers:

- Javier Assad

- Bailey Clark

- Scott Effross

- Juan Gamez

- Ben Holmes

- Bryan Hudson

- Ryan Lawlor

- Luis Lugo

- Dakota Mekkes

- Ethan Roberts

- Manuel Rodriguez

- Cam Sanders

- Wyatt Short

- Matt Swarmer

- Erich Uelmen

- Dauris Valdez

Catchers:

- Miguel Amaya

- Tyler Payne

- Erick Castillo

Infielders:

- Christian Donahue

- Levi Jordan

- Christopher Morel

- Jake Slaughter

- Andy Weber

Outfielders:

- Zach Davis

- Connor Myers

- Vance Vizcaino

- Jared Young

