Tennessee Smokies Announce Initial 2021 Roster
April 30, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release
SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, have announced the initial 2021 season roster. Miguel Amaya, Cubs third top prospect will be joining the Double-A Affiliate. Other noticeable players returning from the 2019 season include Jared Young, Connor Myers, and Wyatt Short.
The Smokies debut against the Montgomery Biscuits this Tuesday, May 4 as gates open at 6:00pm for the first time in 20 months.
The box office window is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm to purchase tickets, redeem vouchers, and answer any questions. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Tennessee Smokies Sales Office at (865)286-2300 or by going to smokiesbaseball.com. The full schedule can also be found by going to smokiesbaseball.com.
Pitchers:
- Javier Assad
- Bailey Clark
- Scott Effross
- Juan Gamez
- Ben Holmes
- Bryan Hudson
- Ryan Lawlor
- Luis Lugo
- Dakota Mekkes
- Ethan Roberts
- Manuel Rodriguez
- Cam Sanders
- Wyatt Short
- Matt Swarmer
- Erich Uelmen
- Dauris Valdez
Catchers:
- Miguel Amaya
- Tyler Payne
- Erick Castillo
Infielders:
- Christian Donahue
- Levi Jordan
- Christopher Morel
- Jake Slaughter
- Andy Weber
Outfielders:
- Zach Davis
- Connor Myers
- Vance Vizcaino
- Jared Young
