M-Braves Homestand Highlights: May 4-9 vs. Pensacola

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves welcome the Miami Marlins Double-A affiliate Pensacola Blue Wahoos for a six-game homestand, Tuesday, May 4 through Sunday, May 9 at Trustmark Park. Tuesday's game will mark the end of a 610-day streak without M-Braves baseball.

Fans will be able to enjoy many new food and beverage items during the homestand, including our new 360-degree indoor/outdoor bar in the Farm Bureau Grill and the new "Hammer's Grill" and "Frenchy's Fried Tater Bar." Read about our new offerings here.

Tuesday, May 4 vs. Pensacola| 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

We're Back! Celebrate Opening Night and all the festivities around it. Our first M-Braves home game in 610 days!

Magnet Schedule Giveaway - Early arriving fans will receive a 2021 Mississippi Braves Magnet Schedule presented by The Pizza Shack.

Jackson All-Stars Dixieland Jazz Band - The renowned Jackson All-Stars Dixieland Jazz Band will be performing outside the main gate from 5:15 to 6:30!

Wednesday, May 5 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

First Responders Day - All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. First Responders Day is presented By AMR

Join Us 4 a Jackson - Every Wednesday, "Join Us 4 A Jackson" and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Cinco de Mayo Drink Specials - Cinco de Mayo Drink Specials in the new & improved Farm Bureau Grill!

Thursday, May 6 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday - Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Magnet Schedule Giveaway - Early arriving fans will receive a 2021 Mississippi Braves Magnet Schedule presented by The Pizza Shack.

Friday, May 7 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

M-Braves Sport Socks Giveaway - Early arriving fans will receive a pair of Mississippi Braves Sport (Tube) Socks presented by Farm Bureau.

Kids Run The Bases - Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park, presented by Game on Wheels. M-Braves Kids Club members will be first in line. To become a Kids Club member, click here.

Trustmark $10,000 Dash For Cash - Each Friday home game, fans can register during the game for the chance to snag cold hard Cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 30 seconds to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield. Dash for Cash is presented by Trustmark.

Saturday, May 8 | 6:05 pm vs. Pensacola | Gates Open at 5:00 pm

Post-Game Fireworks - Stay after the game and enjoy Post-Game Fireworks.

Magnet Schedule Giveaway - Early arriving fans will receive a 2021 Mississippi Braves Magnet Schedule presented by The Pizza Shack.

City of Pearl Night - Celebrating the citizens and businesses of Pearl.

About the Series:

This six-game series will mark the first meeting since August 22, 2019. The M-Braves are 77-82 all-time against the Wahoos since 2012.

Did You Know?

Two-time Masters Champion Bubba Watson became co-owner of the Blue Wahoos in January 2015.

Players to Watch:

While the Blue Wahoos and M-Braves official roster have yet to be released, here are some players that are projected to be with the clubs to begin the season.

Blue Wahoos: Outfielder JJ Bleday, the fourth overall pick in 2019 out of Vanderbilt. Every major outlet that covers prospects has him as the Marlins #2 prospect behind RHP Sixto Sanchez. Bleday is a top 20 overall prospect by both MLB.com and one of the top offensive prospects in all of MiLB.

M-Braves: Catcher Shea Langeliers, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 draft. Langeliers is the #3 prospect for the Atlanta Braves according to MLB.com and the #64 prospect in all of baseball. One of the top catchers at the college level in recent memory snagged 56% of base stealers in his final season at Baylor. In his first pro season, Langeliers hit .255 with two home runs and 34 RBI for Low-A Rome in 54 games.

Mississippi Braves single-game tickets are on sale now! Fans can purchase tickets to all 60 home games, by calling the box office at 888-BRAVES4, or via Ticketmaster.

Fans can secure their single-game tickets for each of the 60 games at Trustmark Park. Tickets may be purchased HERE, or by calling 888-BRAVES4 or stopping by the Trustmark Park box office Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.

Opening Day for the Mississippi Braves is Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. Fans can guarantee their seat with 2021 season tickets. Also currently available are flex plans, group tickets, suite nights, and sponsorship opportunities. View ticket options HERE. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

