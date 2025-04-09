What Tampa Bay Sun FC Needs to Reach the Playoffs: Super League Game Week

April 9, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder break down the March Team of the Month and what Stacey Balaam will bring to expansion side Sporting JAX in its inaugural season next year. They also discuss which of the four matches this weekend are must-watches and will have the greatest impact on playoff implications.

Tampa Bay Sun FC forward Tash Flint later joins the show to share why now was the right time to move and play professionally in the U.S., what has been working well for her offensively, what the team's mindset is as it pushes to make it to the playoffs, and what has surprised her most about living in Tampa.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.