What Santa Would Want for Christmas; BlueClaws Unveil "Jersey" Shore Holiday Pack

November 22, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws fans are ringing in the holidays with the "Jersey" Shore Holiday Pack, a perfect stocking stuffer that combines the best of the BlueClaws in one Clawsome package.

"We're thrilled to announce this year's, Holiday Pack" said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "This package truly combines the best of what the BlueClaws have to offer - from tickets, to merchandise, to experiences.

"We feel that this one our best yet!. It comes with tickets to five of our best games, a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream at each game, two boardwalk game passes at each game, and if that isn't enough, you'll get two tickets for Opening Night at the Jersey Shore as we kickoff the 2022 season on April 8th.

The "Jersey" in "Jersey Shore Holiday Pack means that the offering also provides a BlueClaws replica jersey, with recipients able to choose among six varieties. Customization is included, so the gift-giver can personalize the jersey for the recipient, just like Santa would!

Each gift giver can then choose two experiences from a list that includes a ceremonial first pitch, fireworks from the field, pre-game catch on the field, half-inning as a PA-announcer, early entry for batting practice, and a mini manager experience (fans 10 & under).

Finally, the package includes a BlueClaws 20th season knit scarf and a Medusas de Jersey Shore fleece blanket.

"This is what Santa would want for Christmas. It's one thing to open up the box and get a customized jersey and blanket, but then you're giving out another gift with another one-of-a-kind experiences later in the summer too," said Ricciutti. "So not only is it a great gift, but it is one that will provide excitement and make memories all year long."

To order, call a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.

A BlueClaws representative will be in touch after purchase to coordinate pick-up of the blanket, knit scarf, and gift letter as well as selection of the two experiences. Pick-up will run through December 22nd.

The BlueClaws, who re-branded to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in 2020, are the Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. They have drawn over 7.8 million fans to FirstEnergy Park since their 2001 inception. The ballpark includes a 9-hole family mini golf course, The Boardwalk, presented by Toyota World of Lakewood,

