Three Former BlueClaws Added to Phillies 40-Man Roster

November 22, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







The Phillies added three former BlueClaws, all of whom played at the Shore in 2021, to their 40-man roster on Friday. OF Jhailyn Ortiz, IF Luis Garcia, and RHP James McArthur were placed on the club's 40-man roster prior to Friday's 6:00 pm deadline.

Ortiz began the year with the BlueClaws and is ranked as the #10 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline. Oritz, who turned 23 on November 18th, hit .262 with 19 home runs in 74 games with the BlueClaws. He hit 12 home runs in July and six in a July series at Winston-Salem. He was promoted to Reading on July 31st, where he finished the season.

Garcia, the system's #8 prospect per MLB Pipeline, finished the season with the BlueClaws. He hit .224 with two home runs and four stolen bases in the final 16 games of the season. The 21-year old switch hitter began the year with Clearwater before his late-season promotion and hit .246 with 11 home runs and 11 stolen bases with the Threshers.

McArthur, a 12th round pick out of Ole Miss in 2018, threw four scoreless innings in one appearance with the BlueClaws this year. He spent the bulk of the season with Double-A Reading and also pitched in the Arizona Fall League. McArthur was a part of the BlueClaws team that reached the South Atlantic League Championship Series in 2018.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from November 22, 2021

Three Former BlueClaws Added to Phillies 40-Man Roster - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.