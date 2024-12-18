Westchester Knicks Look to Defend Championship at the 2024 G League Winter Showcase
December 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Westchester Knicks News Release
NEW YORK - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, have clinched the fourth seed in the G League Winter Showcase with a win over the Greensboro Swarm on Monday night, 123-117.
This will be Westchester's second-straight appearance in the tournament after winning the championship last year. At the start of December Westchester held a 4-4 record and would go on to secure six straight victories earning them the chance to defend their Winter Showcase Championship at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
Westchester is scheduled to face the Valley Suns (5th seed) on Thursday, December 19th at 7:30 PM.
Please find below the full Winter Showcase schedule:
DATE AWAY HOME ET NETWORK
12/19/24 Valley Suns Westchester Knicks 7:30 PM ESPN NEWS
12/21/24 WES/VAL (W) OKL/GRG (W) 2:30 PM ESPN NEWS
12/21/24 WES/VAL (L) OKL/GRG (L) 4:30 PM ROKU
DATE ET NETWORK
12/22/24 CHAMPIONSHIP 7:30 PM ESPN2
