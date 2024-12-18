Leonard Miller Named NBA G League Player of the Week

December 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







The NBA G League today announced Minnesota Timberwolves assignee Leonard Miller has been named the G League Player of the Week for games played Dec. 9-16. This is the first G League Player of the Week award for Miller who earlier this month was named the Kia NBA G League Player of the Month for November.

Last week, Miller helped the Iowa Wolves go 2-1, clinching a spot in this week's Showcase Cup and claiming the Central Division title in the G League's Tip-Off Tournament.

He started the week with a career-high 38 points on a season-high-tying 15-of-25 shooting from the field to go with seven rebounds, four assists and a season-high four steals in Iowa's 116-109 win over the Cleveland Charge on Dec. 9. Miller followed that performance with 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting with 12 rebounds and four assists in the second game on Dec. 10 against the Charge. He closed the week with 23 points on 10-of-22 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and two assists in the Showcase Cup and division title clinching 114-113 victory over the Motor City Cruise on Dec. 13.

He ranks sixth in the G League in scoring (23.5 ppg), second in rebounding (12.2 rpg) while his 329 total points ranks fourth and his 171 total rebounds rank second. Miller is one of two players in the G League to rank in the top 10 of scoring and rebounding (Keshad Johnson, Sioux Falls).

Miller and the No. 2 seed Wolves start the Showcase Cup against the Stockton Kings on Thursday at 12 p.m. CT on NBA TV.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.