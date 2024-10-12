Westchester Knicks Acquire the Returning Player Rights to Damion Baugh

NEW YORK - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, have acquired the Returning Player Rights to Damion Baugh from the South Bay Lakers and have agreed to trade the Returning Player Rights to Joe Wieskamp and their 2025 NBA G League Draft First Round pick (via IWA)."

Baugh, 24-years old (6-4, 194-pounds), appeared in 37 games (10 starts) with the South Bay Lakers during the 2023-24 NBA G League season, recording 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in 27.4 minutes of action. During the 2023-24 G League Regular Season, Baugh played in 24 games (10 starts) and held averages of 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.1 steals in 30 minutes of action with the Lakers. Baugh recorded career-highs in points and steals with 38 points on 54.2% (13-24) shooting and 4 steals against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Mar. 27, 2024.

Baugh joined the New York Knicks for the 2K25 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas where he played in all five games and averaged 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 steals over 22.0 minutes.

The Nashville, TN- native originally joined the Los Angeles Lakers last summer following his senior season at Texas Christian University. Baugh earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors after averaging 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.76 steals over 35.0 minutes in 29 games (all starts) as a Senior at Texas Christian University. He began his collegiate career at the University of Memphis, averaging 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists over 20.2 minutes in 57 games (29 starts). He graduated high school from Tennessee Prep Academy after averaging 23.5 points and 10.0 rebounds as a senior.

