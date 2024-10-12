South Bay Lakers Acquire Returning Player Rights to Joe Wieskamp and 2025 First Round Pick

October 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired the returning player rights to guard-forward Joe Wieskamp and a 2025 first round draft pick via trade with the Westchester Knicks. In return, South Bay sent the returning player rights to guard Damion Baugh.

Wieskamp (6'6", 205) appeared in 44 showcase and regular season games (13 starts) for the Maine Celtics and Texas Legends during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 25.9 minutes. The 25-year-old started all five playoff games with Maine in the 2024 G League Playoffs, averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 27.8 minutes. Overall, Wieskamp has appeared in 63 career NBA G League regular season games (43 starts) across three seasons with Maine (2023-24), Texas (2023-24), Raptors 905 (2022-23), Wisconsin (2022-23) and Austin (2021-22), averaging 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.5 minutes. Additionally, the Iowa native has appeared in 38 career NBA games with Toronto (2022-23) and San Antonio (2021-22), averaging 1.8 points in 6.7 minutes. Wieskamp most recently suited up for the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2024 summer league team, where he appeared in five contests and posted averages of 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 6.5 minutes.

Wieskamp was originally selected with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Spurs following three collegiate seasons at Iowa (2018-21), where he earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors as a senior.

