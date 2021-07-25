West Virginia Loses First Home Series Since May to Mahoning Valley

July 25, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - For the first time since May, the West Virginia Black Bears lost a home series after dropping the third game of a three-game series to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 8-1 at Monongalia County Ballpark.

In one of the least productive offensive games of the season, the Black Bears only scored once in Sunday's loss to the Scrappers. Despite putting Bears on base and in scoring position in four innings, West Virginia couldn't get past Mahoning Valley's defense and stranded nine men on base over the course of the evening.

After six scoreless innings, the Black Bears finally plated a runner in the bottom of the seventh on a RBI single from CF Jason Thomas. Thomas, who is batting .224 in 16 games, brought home 3B Jesse Pierce who reached on a double in the first at-bat. Though Thomas advanced to third base on a single from RF Breydon Daniel, the Black Bears were unable to score and ended the inning down 8-1.

The Scrappers batters took advantage of a series of unfortunate events for the Black Bears bullpen. After scoring a run in the third inning, a home run in the fourth from Scrapper Jason Hinchman set West Virginia back 0-2. The Scrappers had six combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take an 8-0 lead until Pierce crossed home plate in the bottom of the seventh. While West Virginia and Mahoning Valley recorded a comparable number of hits (WVBB 7, MVS 8), the Black Bears did not have the success moving players past third and ended the game 8-1.

After going on the road for six games against the Frederick Keys and the Scrappers, respectively, West Virginia will return to the Mon on Tuesday, August 3, to face the Frederick Keys for a three-game series. For more information please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.