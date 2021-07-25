Spikes Hold Crosscutters to Three Hits, But Fall 3-1 on Sunday

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - State College Spikes pitchers held the Williamsport Crosscutters to just three hits all evening, but the Crosscutters took advantage of untimely misplays on pitched balls to scratch out a 3-1 victory on Sunday at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

State College's (21-26) Lukas Cook continued a steady improvement at the plate since the Major League Baseball Draft by knocking in Hylan Hall for the game's first run in the fourth inning.

However, Williamsport (20-23) tied the game in the fourth after Freddie Matos reached base on a fielder's choice, then went to second on a passed ball before scoring on back-to-back wild pitches.

In the sixth, it was Roman Bramasco's turn to come home, this time on another passed ball, to make it a 2-1 game in the Crosscutters' favor. Bramasco then drove in the final run with a fielder's choice in the seventh.

Spikes starter Griffin Miller, making his first start since the MLB Draft, allowed one unearned run on one hit over four innings. Miller walked three batters and struck out two. Kiernan Higgins (2-1) took the loss for the first time this season in relief as he was tagged with an unearned run in two innings of work. Higgins, whose ERA still went down to an MLB Draft League-best 0.36, walked three batters and struck out two.

Williamsport reliever Jerome Bohannon (1-0) picked up the win after tossing two scoreless, one-hit innings in which he walked one batter and struck out four. Dylan Peiffer (1) earned a six-out save, allowing one hit and notching one strikeout in the process.

After an off day on Monday, the Spikes will welcome the Trenton Thunder to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Tuesday to start a three-game series. Right-hander Jared Kengott (1-1) is slated to throw the first pitch for the Spikes at 6:35 p.m.

Fans will enjoy the third Bark in the Park Night of the season, presented by the Centre Daily Times, as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will go to the dogs for this popular event. Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the ballpark for a night filled with canine-centric fun. For a complete set of Bark in the Park policies and procedures, head to https://www.milb.com/state-college/ballpark/barkinthepark.

It's also a $2 Tuesday, presented by WOWY, including $2 hot dogs, popcorn, Walking Tacos, and Outfield Bleacher seats.

Plus, Spikes fans will also have more chance to carry the spirit of a historic, record-breaking Fourth of July forward with three more editions of FIREWORKS From the Field in August and a $4 ticket discount to all remaining Spikes home games with a Fourth of July ticket.

Alll fans are invited to come down onto the field for an unprecedented view of the three remaining newly enhanced and lengthened FIREWORKS shows from the Spikes and their official FIREWORKS provider, Starfire Corporation.

Additionally, fans who were part of the historic, record crowd of 7,183 on July 4 can relive that spirit with a $4 ticket discount for all ten remaining home games. The $4 discount, which excludes seats in the Geisinger Champions Club and Pepsi Picnic Pavilion, can be claimed by presenting a digital or printed ticket from the Spikes' Fourth of July game at the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets for this week's home series, all three remaining FIREWORKS From the Field dates, and all eight games remaining on the 2021 home schedule are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

ATTENDANCE & TIME OF GAME FOR JULY 23-24

FRIDAY, JULY 23

Attendance: 4,314

Time of Game: 3:37

SATURDAY, JULY 24

Attendance: 3,706

Time of Game: 3:14

