West Michigan Whitecaps Winter Gala Postponed

The annual Whitecaps Winter Gala presented by Eastbrook Homes, celebrating "The Golden Age of Baseball," will be moved to a later date due to concerns about the continued rise in Covid-19 numbers. Proceeds benefit the YMCA Ted Rasberry Youth League and the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities

"In the interest of our fans, we feel strongly this is not a good time to hold the event," said Whitecaps Community Relations Manager Jenny Garone. "We'll move the event to later in the year when we can gather more safely."

The Whitecaps are contacting all who have tickets to discuss their ticket options for the event. More details about the rescheduled date will be announced soon. If you have questions about the event being postponed you may call (616) 784-4131.

About West Michigan Whitecaps: The Whitecaps minor league baseball team was established in 1994. The Whitecaps are the High- A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers and play in the Eastern Division of the High-A Central League. The team's home games are played in West Michigan's favorite, largest, outdoor, multi-purpose venue, LMCU Ballpark. For more information visit whitecapsbaseball.com. Contact: Jenny Garone at jennyg@whitecapsbaseball.com or Steve VanWagoner at stevev@whitecapsbaseball.com or 616.318.8949 (mobile).

