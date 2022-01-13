Captains Welcome Back Greg DiCenzo for the 2022 Season

January 13, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lake County Captains News Release







(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains and the Cleveland Guardians announced the 2022 Captains field staff today which will be once again led by Manager Greg DiCenzo. DiCenzo's coaching staff will consist of Pitching Coach Caleb Longshore, Hitting Coach Chris Smith, Bench Coach Yan Rivera, Athletic Trainer Matt Beauregard and a yet to be named Strength and Conditioning Coach.

DiCenzo returns to the Captains after leading the team to a 65-55 overall record last season. Prior to the Captains. DiCenzo spent 12 seasons as the head baseball coach at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA. During his time at the helm, the Crusaders went 137-109 in Patriot League regular season play and DiCenzo was twice named Patriot League Coach of the Year (2008 and 2013).

"I could not be more excited to, once again, join my extended Captains family in Eastlake this 2022 season," said DiCenzo. "I am really looking forward to another successful campaign for our Guardians players, while introducing them to one of the best MiLB environments in professional baseball!"

Longshore is new to the Guardians organization. He comes to the Captains after he spent the last three seasons as a full-time assistant coach and pitching coach for Belmont University in Nashville, TN. Before coaching at Belmont, he was the pitching coach at Arkansas State and Middle Tennessee State. Longshore also coached at California Baptist University and Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Smith begins his first season with the Captains and his third season in the Guardians organization. He was the hitting coach of the Lynchburg Hillcats during the 2021 season. He also spent the 2019 season as the hitting coach for Cleveland's Dominican Summer League team.

Rivera comes to the Captains and the Guardians organization after coaching at Springfield College in Springfield, MA since 2019.

The Captains 2022 home opener is April 12 at Classic Park against the Dayton Dragons. Affordable ticket packages and group outings are available for purchase now and more information may be found at CaptainsBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from January 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.