West Michigan Whitecaps Announce Acquisition of AJ's Family Fun Center

Comstock Park, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps are thrilled to announce the acquisition of AJ's Family Fun Center in Comstock Park, MI, an iconic local attraction neighboring LMCU Ballpark. As part of this exciting new venture, the park known for fast go karts, one of West Michigan's only 18-hole mini golf courses and its top-notch outdoor batting cages, will be rebranded as Game Time Fun Park, with fresh branding set to roll out before the opening of the 2025 spring season.

This new chapter will allow the Whitecaps organization to offer an enhanced fan experience by integrating Game Time Fun Park activities into Whitecaps baseball game days, providing a unique add-on for groups, families, and fans. It's an exciting opportunity to combine the thrill of Whitecaps baseball with fun and engaging attractions before and after games as well as non-game days throughout the summer.

"We couldn't be more excited about adding Game Time Fun Park to the Whitecaps family," said Joe Chamberlin, CEO of the West Michigan Whitecaps. "This acquisition allows us to bring our brand of fun to a new audience while at the same time giving us another tool to elevate the gameday fan experience by offering something truly special for fans and groups attending Whitecaps games as well as non-game days. We have big plans in store for next season, and we can't wait to share them with the community."

The Whitecaps are planning several updates and improvements to the facility and its attractions, ensuring that Game Time Fun Park will be the go-to destination for family fun, both on game days and beyond. More details about these updates will be announced in the coming months, with major changes expected to be completed by Spring 2025 to coincide with the Whitecaps opening day on April 4.

