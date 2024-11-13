General Manager Jen Yorko Named Executive of the Year

November 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







Eastlake, OH - The Lake County Captains proudly announce that Jen Yorko, the team's General Manager, has been awarded Minor League Baseball's High-A Executive of the Year! Yorko's exceptional vision and commitment to enhancing the fan experience at Classic Auto Group Park have earned her this prestigious recognition.

Since taking the reins as General Manager in 2019, Yorko has spearheaded fresh, fan-centered initiatives and led the Captains to their first championship in 13 years. Her efforts, including introducing premium fan experiences and strengthening community connections, have transformed Lake County into one of the most exciting franchises in High-A baseball.

"Jen's leadership and passion have truly transformed the Captains organization," said Alan Miller, owner of the Lake County Captains. "Her commitment to innovation and community engagement has made an incredible impact, and this recognition is well-deserved."

Yorko expressed gratitude for the honor: "It's an incredible privilege to be named MiLB High-A Executive of the Year. This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, whose talent and passion make everything possible. I'm so grateful to work alongside them."

Under her leadership, the Captains have seen substantial growth in attendance and social engagement, leading High-A baseball in social media interaction. Her dedication to fan-first entertainment and organizational growth has brought well-deserved recognition to the Captains from Minor League Baseball.

The Lake County Captains congratulate Jen Yorko on this remarkable achievement and look forward to building on the success she continues to bring to the team and the greater community.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.