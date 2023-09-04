Werner Locks Down Second-Consecutive Weekly Honor

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Carolina League and Major League Baseball, have announced that Trevor Werner has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of August 28-September 3.

Werner is the first Fireflies player to win the award in back-to-back weeks and continues to attack Carolina League pitching better than just about any hitter in the league. This week, the Texas A&M product hit .429 (9-21) with three doubles, two homers and six RBI. His biggest homer came to tie game two of Columbia's doubleheader Saturday, which led to a walk-off winning grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning.

In 25 games this season in Columbia, Werner is slashing .341/.450/.692 and has an impeccable 1.142 OPS. The Royals' seventh round pick has seven homers and 27 RBI in his stint in the Carolina League.

The Texas native is the fourth Fireflies' player of the week award winner this season as he wins it for a second-straight week and joins David Hollie, who won the award April 24-30 and Austin Charles, who won the award June 26-July 2.

