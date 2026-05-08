We'Re LOVING the New Calgary Stampeders Jerseys!!
Published on May 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 8, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Stampeders Stories
- Jr. Stamps Camp Taking Place Saturday
- Stampeders Extend Adams Jr.
- Red and White Release One
- Stamps Add to Quarterback Room
- Five Rookies Added to Roster