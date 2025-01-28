We'Re Hiring: Apply Now for a Game Day Position

January 28, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

We're hiring! Opening Night at Avista Stadium is just over two months away and the Spokane Indians are now accepting applications for our 2025 game day positions. The priority application deadline is Friday, February 7th.

Our goal is to provide affordable family entertainment and excellent customer service to every guest who walks through our gates. Do you have what it takes to help create the best fan experience in baseball?

There are a wide variety of positions available, with over half of these opportunities in concessions. These positions range from concessions cashiers (21+) to food preps (16+).

Each team member is critical in providing the best experience to our guests. CLICK HERE to learn more about available opportunities for 2025.

Most positions require working game days; plan ahead and CLICK HERE to take a look at our 2025 schedule. Position start dates are flexible to accommodate school schedules.

Not only do you get the opportunity to work at historic Avista Stadium for the defending Northwest League Champions, but all team members also receive complimentary tickets for family and friends, a discount in the Spokane Indians Team Store, professional development opportunities, complimentary team meals during scheduled shifts, and Indians team gear.

