We're Hiring - Apply Now for a Game Day Position

January 29, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release







We're hiring! Opening Night at Avista Stadium is just over two months away and the Spokane Indians are now accepting applications for our 2024 game day positions. The priority application deadline is Wednesday, February 7th.

Our goal is to provide affordable family entertainment and excellent customer service to every guest who walks through our gates. Do you have what it takes to help create the best fan experience in baseball?

There are a wide variety of positions available, with over half of these opportunities in concessions. These positions range from concessions cashiers (21+) to food preps (16+).

Each team member is critical in providing the best experience to our guests. CLICK HERE to learn more about available opportunities for 2024.

Most positions require working game days; plan ahead and take a look at our 2024 schedule. Position start dates are flexible to accommodate school schedules.

Not only do you get the opportunity to work at historic Avista Stadium for the 2021 MiLB Organization of the Year, but all team members also receive complimentary tickets for family and friends, a discount in the Spokane Indians Team Store, professional development opportunities, complimentary team meals during scheduled shifts, and Indians team gear.

For more information, please visit SpokaneIndians.com or contact

If you'd rather support the team from the stands this season, great seats are still available in our half or mini-season ticket plans. Mini-season tickets offer the best seats to the biggest games of the year and start at just $132/seat. Call (509) 343-6886 to learn more.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from January 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.