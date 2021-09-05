Wenson's Big Hit Lifts Smokies to Extra Innings Win

September 5, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







MADISON, AL - The Tennessee Smokies (43-56) knocked off the Rocket City Trash Pandas (53-49), 4-2, in ten innings Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field. Harrison Wenson broke the 2-2 tie with a two-out, game-winning two-run single to left field in tenth.

Rocket City loaded the bases and scored the first run of the game on Luis Aviles Jr's sacrifice fly in the second. That was the only run the Trash Pandas scored off Anderson Espinoza, who allowed three hits and four walks while striking out six in five innings in his Double-A debut.

Brennen Davis led off the fourth inning with a solo home run, his 12th of the year, to tie the game. Later in the inning, Wenson scored the go-ahead run on Edwin Figuera's RBI single to put the Smokies in front 2-1. Rocket City tied the game in the seventh after back-to-back two-out doubles from Aviles Jr and Mitch Nay.

Nelson Velazquez began the tenth at second base and moved to third when Christopher Morel reached on a fielder's choice. Morel put himself in scoring position by stealing second. Both runners scored on Wenson's two-run single. Scott Kobos (SV, 1) needed just five pitches in the bottom half to retire the Trash Pandas in order and hold them off the board.

Graham Lawson (W, 1-1) earned his first Double-A win in relief, he struck out one and did not allow a run in two innings. Bryan King struck out three in two innings in his Double-A debut. Davis reached base three times, he singled, hit a home run, and was hit by a pitch. Wenson also reached base three times, he walked twice to go along with his game-winning base hit.

The Smokies begin their final series at Smokies Stadium with the Chattanooga Lookouts Tuesday night, first pitch scheduled for 7 PM. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium is Taco Tuesday and Peanut Free Night. Tickets are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.