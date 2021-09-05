Lookouts Take Series Finale over Birmingham

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts took the series finale, 3-2, over the Birmingham Barons on Sunday afternoon from AT&T Field.

Drew Mount hit a leadoff home run in the eighth to seal the victory and give the Lookouts a 3-1 lead heading into the ninth.

Birmingham was able to push one across in the ninth but Daniel Duarte held on for his fourth save of the season.

Mount finished the game 2-4 with a home run and RBI. Leonardo Rivas and Byrd Tenerowicz each had a sacrifice fly to score the other two Lookout runs. Wilson Garcia went 3-4 and Chuckie Robinson finished the game 2-2 with a double.

Dylan Baker got the start and pitched a gem going 5.1 innings allowing just four hits and one run with a pair of walks and strikeouts. Eddy Demurias came in with the bases loaded in the sixth and got a strikeout and fly out to escape the jam. Demruias went 2.2 in total not allowing a hit and struck out two batters to pick up the win. Duarte had a final line of an inning two hits, one run, one walk, and three strikeouts.

The Lookouts now turn their eyes to Tennessee as they travel to Kodak for a six-game series beginning Tuesday.

Chattanooga returns home for their final homestand of the season on September 14 as they take on the Mississippi Braves.

